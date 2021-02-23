SRTF COVID-19 Specialized Treatment Center Opens Its Doors in Deir Ez-Zor

Deir Ez-Zor – Monday, February 22, 2021 – Today, the SRTF is pleased to announce the commencement of COVID-19 treatment services at the newly opened and operating COVID-19 specialized treatment center in Deir Ez-Zor. This specialized center is rehabilitated, equipped, and operated under the SRTF’s, “Emergency Response for COVID-19 in Deir Ez-Zor”, which aims to mitigate the spread of the infectious virus and provide treatment to infected patients.

The fully-equipped inpatient section of the hospital has 40 beds, including 10 beds for ICU patients. In addition to the inpatient section, the center has a fully equipped laboratory. The center can serve up to 1,120 patients a day.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Syria, the SRTF is dedicated to helping mitigate said spread through this emergency intervention in Deir Ez-Zor, which will provide the necessary structures to ensure the health and safety of the targeted population. In addition to the number of patients able to be accommodated, this EUR 1.7 million intervention will indirectly benefit around 630,000 people through its planned activities.

In celebration of the opening of this specialized center, the SRTF’s Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, stated, “The SRTF was one of the first to establish a COVID-19 response in Syria and is committed to stopping the spread of the pandemic in Syria. The opening of this COVID-19 specialized treatment center will provide much-needed assistance to Syrians impacted by this virus.”

