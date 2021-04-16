An SRTF COVID-19 Intervention in Deir Ez-Zor Receives Second Shipment of Medications

Deir Ez-Zor – Thursday, April 15, 2021 – The SRTF’s intervention, “Emergency Response for COVID-19 in Deir Ez-Zor”, received a second shipment of ICU medications, lab consumables, and medical consumables today. This shipment contained 82 types of medical consumables, 72 types of ICU medications, and 42 types of lab consumables. The delivered items included antibiotics, narcotic drugs, corticosteroids, and anti-inflammatory drugs.

This delivery follows the recent opening of a COVID-19 specialized treatment center, which features a 40-bed inpatient section, including 10 ICU beds. The center also features a fully equipped laboratory and can accommodate 1,120 patients a day.

This intervention aims to thwart the spread of COVID-19 by providing the necessary structures and inputs to the targeted communities. At a total budget of EUR 1.7 million, around 630,000 individuals, including internally displaced people (IDPs), will indirectly benefit from the center’s services, in addition to the daily patients.

