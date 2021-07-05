The SRTF completes two interventions in northeast Syria

Ar-Raqqa & Deir Ez-Zor – Sunday, July 4, 2021, - The SRTF is pleased to announce the successful completion of two interventions in Northeast Syria (NES). The first is the health intervention, “Extension of Medical Services for Rural Communities in Ar-Raqqa Governorate - Phase III”, where seven Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in seven rural communities in Ar-Raqqa Governorate received operational support for six months . The PHCs were established by the SRTF under previous phases and the support included salaries for medical and support staff, medicines, and other operational expenditures.

As a result of this intervention, more than 70 thousand patients received non-surgical medical services and medicines; of these patients, around 4,740 benefitted from laboratory services, more than 590 patients benefited from ambulances provided by SRTF, over 8,400 children were screened for malnutrition, also more than 3600 women have received trainings on Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices.

The beneficiaries of this intervention were able to largely meet the health needs of their households by receiving free-of-charge medicines, laboratory tests, gynecological services, and general medical treatment. In addition, the intervention helped reducing the economic burden on households.

With 90% of this intervention’s allocated budget, the SRTF was able to successfully complete the project and the remaining funds will be released back to the Stabilization Programme’s funds for future interventions which will contribute in the stability of target communities.

Additionally, the SRTF also successfully completed and closed the WASH intervention, “Rehabilitation of Two Water Pumping Stations in Deir Ez-Zor”. The implementing partner rehabilitated a water pumping station in a rural community in Deir Ez-Zor Governorate, benefiting an estimated 27,500 individuals who now have improved access to safe and reliable water.

As a result of this intervention, the target population became less reliant and economically burdened by purchasing water from private water tankers, as they now have access to a sustainable water supply through the public water network. The activities of this intervention included technical maintenance and repairing pump stations and equipment, rehabilitating pumping house buildings, supplying and repairing pumping diesel power generators, and more activities which will result in enhancing the living condition of the residents of the targeted areas and will ensure the restoration of water services to households and public facilities.

This intervention was successfully completed and came in under budget, the surplus will be used for future stabilization interventions serving the Syrian people and leading to more stability in the area.

