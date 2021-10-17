The SRTF Completes the Renovation and Expansion of a Burn Treatment Hospital in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Sunday, October 17, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the completion of civil works for the renovation and expansion of a medical burn treatment hospital under the SRTF-Funded project: “Rehabilitation of a Medical Facility and Support for two Health Facilities in Northern Aleppo.” Moreover, a delivery of laboratory consumables was completed for the COVID-19 ICU hospital under the same project today.

The burn hospital medical center consists of two floors with a 33-bed capacity and will be fully equipped to treat different burn cases. Meanwhile, the delivery of lab consumables includes 700 items of COVID-19 items such as tubes and sterile pipette tips, among other consumables to be used for COVID-19 testing purposes.

This project aims to rehabilitate an existing medical facility and secure provisions of essential medical equipment, consumables, and supplies to equip it to offer centralized treatment to civilian casualties caused from burns, disfigurement, loss of body limbs caused by explosives, etc. Furthermore, and to that point, these improvements will enable the IE to offer doctor specialists, technical medics, and trainers the conducive practicing environment that they need to train well.

With an estimated budget of EUR 3.3 million and a duration of 18 months (12 Months of project implementation and 6 Months of post-implementation M&E), the project is expected to benefit 59,680 patients directly and around 335,400 beneficiaries indirectly.

