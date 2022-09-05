The SRTF Completes the Installation of Solar Panel Systems at Seven Primary Healthcare Centres Across Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Tuesday, 5 September 2022 – The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) announces the installation of seven solar panel systems, one in each of its seven supported primary healthcare centres across Ar-Raqqa Governorate under its health intervention “Supporting Health Services in Ar-Raqqa Governorate – Phase V”.

Each of the solar panel systems includes solar boards with a capacity of 380kVA, equipped with two batteries and an inverter. This will allow the centres to operate more effectively at full capacity which will reflect positively on the community being served in Ar-Raqqa.

Building upon previous intervention progress, this phase aims to implement aspects including ongoing support for the already established PHCCs, the procurement of medication and medical equipment, the establishment of an intensive care unit ward for COVID-19 patients at one hospital in Ar-Raqqa, as well as the health awareness sessions, appetite tests, malnutrition screening for children under five and pregnant and lactating women, infant and young child feeding consultations, counselling sessions and trainings to all relevant medical staff.

This project has a budget of around EUR 1.87 million and aims to benefit 132,366 directly. Indirectly, it is estimated to benefit around 435,836 individuals including host community and internally displaced people (IDP) in Ar-Raqqa for a period of six months.

