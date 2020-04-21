The SRTF Begins Distribution of the ERP Package to IDPs in Northern Aleppo

Turkey- Monday, 21st April 2020- The SRTF announced the beginning of the distribution of the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) Package to IPD communities in Northern Aleppo. The ERP was approved late February to help alleviate the suffering of thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) enduring grave living situation in Northern Aleppo Governorate.

On the first day of distribution, IDP families received around 100 tents, 3,264 blankets and started the distribution of the first delivered batches of food rations and hygiene kits of 4400 and 5126 rations respectively. Additionally, four emergency medical and health kits were delivered. The total quantities to be distributed are 1600 tents, 30,000 blankets, 31,000 food rations and 12,750 hygiene kits in total.

The SRTF Director-General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz commented on the distribution progress saying: “We are happy to see support reaching these communities and hopeful that the emergency plan, now well underway, will indeed enable families to safeguard against the threat of this pandemic which they endure under severe circumstances.”

