The SRTF Begins the Disbursement of Loans Under a Livelihoods Project in Northern Aleppo

Türkiye– Thursday, 3 November 2022 – The SRTF announced the start of the loan disbursement process under its Livelihoods project; “Establishment of Revolving Fund to Support Livelihoods Recovery in Northern Aleppo – Phase I”.

The overall aim of this project is to support selected entrepreneurs, 30% of whom are women and over 20% youth, with high-growth potential livelihoods services, including financial and non-financial products, in order to accelerate the growth of their small and micro-enterprises, serving urban and rural communities across Aleppo.

During this process, 580 entrepreneurs will receive micro-loans ranging between $400 and $1,200 with a repayment period of up to 30 months, allowing individual entrepreneurs to build new micro-businesses that meet the criteria for growth potential and credit readiness. Additionally, 145 entrepreneurs will receive development loans ranging from $1,201 to $3,000, allowing individuals to improve their small businesses.

Non-financial services will be provided to the borrowers at four centres. These services include tailored and sequenced trainings on topics such as business development and life skills and financial literacy, as well as demand-driven coaching and mentoring on topics such as marketing and market access.

With a budget of EUR 1.8 million, this project is expected to benefit 725 entrepreneurs and their families directly, across six communities, while also benefiting many others within their communities as the funds revolve and additional contributions are made to the fund from other sources. This will take place over a period of 14 months including a two-month inception phase and post-disbursement progressive monitoring.

