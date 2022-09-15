The SRTF begins civil works to install a renewable solar energy system in Northern Aleppo

Türkiye – Wednesday, 14 September 2022 – The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) announced the start of civil and construction works for its electricity project “Sustainable Solar Energy Supply Systems for Water Pumping Stations in Rural Areas of North Aleppo – Phase I” in Northern Aleppo.

The civil works, including major construction, building fences, control rooms and foundations for the solar panels’ metal structures, is expected to end next month whereby the planned solar panels will be installed.

This project aims to restore power generation across Northern Aleppo through the installation of a sustainable and renewable solar system, which will provide around 1,500 KW of electricity per year to seven water pumping stations. This will guarantee a more reliable, affordable and environmentally friendly solution in the targeted area.

With a budget of EUR 1.8 million, this project is expected to benefit around 165,000 individuals directly, including internally displaced (IDPs) people, and an additional 85,000 people indirectly over a period of 18 months which include a six-month period for post-implementation monitoring and evaluation.

