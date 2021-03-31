The SRTF Approves Two Stabilization Interventions in Ar-Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor

Amman – Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the approval of two new interventions under the Stabilization Programme’s Filling the Void (FtV) efforts with a total budget of EUR 1.3 million. The first is an Agriculture intervention, which will be implemented in Ar-Raqqa and the second is a WASH and Agriculture intervention in Deir Ez-Zor.

The Agriculture intervention in Ar-Raqqa, “Support to Livestock Farmers in Ar-Raqqa Governorate – Phase I”, aims to support 29 farmers and breeders’ cooperatives, which will provide 3,583 farmers and breeders with necessary livestock and veterinary inputs such as livestock vaccines, fodder, and medicines. Of these farmers, 500 will have the opportunity to participate in technical seminars on livestock-related issues. Additionally, this intervention will establish veterinarian clinics and laboratories, including a mobile clinic, to address ongoing livestock issues and promote productivity. With a budget of EUR 1 million, this intervention will directly benefit around 3,683 individuals including farmers, local veterinarians, and technicians, in addition to around 29,500 indirect beneficiaries.

Additionally, a WASH and Agriculture intervention, “Rehabilitation of Two Water Pumping Stations in Deir Ez-Zor” was approved with an estimated budget of EUR 300,000. This intervention aims to provide farmers with an adequate and reliable water source for irrigation through the rehabilitation of two water pumping stations. An estimated 108,500 people, including 39,900 internally displaced people (IDPs), will directly benefit from the increased water supply and crop production as a result of this intervention.

