The SRTF Approves Two Interventions to Boost Electricity, WASH and Agriculture in the Northeast of Syria

Amman- Tuesday, 21st July 2020- The SRTF announced today the approval of two new stabilization interventions to boost Electricity, WASH and Agriculture sectors in Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor governorates for a total budget of EUR 1.02 million, bringing the total budget allocated to the SRTF’s Stabilization "Filling the void" program to EUR 60.58 million.

The first intervention, "Restoration of Urban Lighting in Ar-Raqqa – Phase 1", focuses on improving the electrical infrastructure in Raqqa and the maintenance and rehabilitation of street lighting on 15 main roads selected based on importance and traffic density in the city at a total budget of EUR 792.95 thousand.

As for the second intervention, "Rehabilitation of A Water Pumping Station in Deir Ez-Zor Governorate", it will ensure that local residents have access to a safe and reliable water source; ensure water supply to high elevations, irrigation channels, and storage facilities and will provide irrigation water to farmers at a total budget of EUR 235.56 thousand.

The SRTF continues to exert efforts aimed at improving the Syrian people’s livelihood in various sectors in order to achieve stability in the targeted areas. It is estimated that around 250,000 of the population will benefit, whether directly or indirectly, from the two interventions in Ar-Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor.

