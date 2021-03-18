The SRTF Approves Two Interventions in Ar-Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor in the Electricity and Health Sectors

Amman – Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – The SRTF announced the approval of two new interventions under the Stabilization Programme’s Filling the Void (FtV) efforts. The first, “Rehabilitation of Electrical Transformers in Raqqa City – Phase II” **is an extension of the first phase of the electricity intervention, **“Rehabilitation of a Number of Electrical Transformers in Ar-Raqqa”. Additionally, the SRTF approved a new health intervention, “Provision of Primary and Specialized Medical Services in Deir Ez-Zor Governorate”.

The second phase of the electricity intervention aims to improve the electricity supply in a targeted neighborhood in Ar-Raqqa. This phase will focus on rehabilitating 14 electrical transformer stations, as well as the medium voltage network and underground low voltage networks. As a result of the planned activities, this intervention will provide electricity to fundamental community institutions including a hospital, bus station, fuel station, and schools. This electricity intervention will benefit 30,000 people and has a budget of EUR 1.5 million.

Meanwhile, the new health intervention in Deir Ez-Zor, worth EUR 2.5 million, will focus on supporting a comprehensive primary healthcare center, a Level-3 primary healthcare center, and a mobile clinic, which will also serve nearby towns. This intervention will further enhance the provision of health services in Deir Ez-Zor and complement other SRTF-funded health activities. An estimated 202,124 people will directly benefit from the proposed activities, while over one million people will indirectly benefit.

For further information on the projects, please see:

Provision of Primary and Specialised Medical Services in Deir Ez-Zor Governorate

Rehabilitation of Power Transforming Centers in Raqqa City - Phase II

