The SRTF Approves a Second Phase of a Health Intervention Worth EUR 2.3 Million to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 in Northeast Syria

Amman– Sunday, October 10, 2021 - The SRTF recently approved phase II of a health intervention aimed at supporting targeted communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for a total budget of EUR 2.3 million. The intervention, namely, “**COVID-19 Emergency Response and Establishment of Secondary and Tertiary Care in Deir Ez Zor**** -Phase II” **builds on phase I of the same intervention and will expand its services to include cardiology, pediatric, hemodialysis, and outpatient services. Notably, it will be implemented with the same implementing partner.

The main activities under this intervention will include site rehabilitation to establish new services, the procurement of equipment to support specialty services, the renewal of contracts for COVID-19 management staff, the recruitment of additional specialized staff, remote workshops for clinical staff in addition to treatment of received patients and referrals to other hospitals or PHCs, as required.

The main objective for the expansion under this intervention is to provide access to healthcare for patients with advanced health concerns, as secondary and tertiary care for both communicable and non-communicable diseases is limited in the area as the closest facilities offering select medical specialties including, pulmonology, hemodialysis, and pediatrics, is at (200 KM) and (80 KM) distance. Furthermore, a secondary objective of this intervention is to bolster the capacity of existing health infrastructure in the region to respond to future shocks; through recruitment and training of medical and non-medical personnel and provision of medical equipment for future use in both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 specific health interventions.

It is estimated that the eight-month intervention will serve around 7,176 beneficiaries directly of which 456 will be potential and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Deir Ez Zor who require isolation and admission and/or intensive care. Moreover, the intervention will cover a catchment population of approximately 630,000 individuals comprised of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and host community members residing to the east of the Euphrates River. Other beneficiaries will include an estimated 112 technical and administrative personnel, who will receive capacity-building support and salaries during the duration of the project.

For further information on the project, please see:

COVID-19 Emergency Response and Establishment of Secondary and Tertiary Care in Deir Ez Zor -Phase II

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org