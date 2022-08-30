The SRTF Approves a Second Phase of a Health Intervention Worth EUR 1.8 million in Northeast Syria

Northeast Syria – Tuesday, 30 August 2022 – The SRTF announced the approval of phase two of the health intervention, “Provision of Primary Health Care Services in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate” today.

The new health intervention, worth EUR 1.8 million, will focus on providing already established primary healthcare centers (PHCCs) under phase I of the same project, with comprehensive support to one PHCC, a level-3 PHCC, one mobile clinic, as well as, supporting the PHCCs with 45 non-communicable chronic disease medications kits (NCD kits).

Under this intervention, the PHCCs will offer primary health care services at general and internal clinics, gynaecology, nutrition, dental, and maternity clinics; additionally, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and an ambulance will be supported. Moreover, the intervention will provide community health awareness sessions and psychosocial support.

In total, around 359,128 patients are estimated to benefit from this 12 months health intervention.

For further information on the projects, please see:

Provision of Primary Health Care Services in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate- Phase II

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact: communications@srtfund.org