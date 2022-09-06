The SRTF Approves a Second Phase of an Agriculture Project that Supports Potato Producers in Northern Aleppo

Türkiye – Tuesday, 6 September 2022 – The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) announced the approval of Phase II of its agriculture project “Support to Potato Producers in Northern Aleppo”. The project comes to build on ongoing SRTF agriculture efforts in the region, and to address the increased demand to revive potato production, a key industry, in Northern Aleppo.

Through Phase II, the SRTF aims to provide an additional number of farmers with potato tubers as well as farming inputs and equipment that would revitalise and enhance regional food security while also enhancing social and economic standards of potato farmers and their surrounding communities.

Additionally, farmers will be trained on Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA), which will increase their capacity and improve their farming skills, resulting in more produce.

This project has a budget of over EUR 2 million and aims to benefit 800 farmers and their families and 24,000 labours over a period of 18 months.

