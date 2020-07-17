The SRTF Approves A Project to Support Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo

Amman- Thursday, 16th July 2020- The SRTF announced the approval of a new recovery project to support vegetable farmers in Northern Aleppo Governorate, the project was processed and approved through the “fast track” approval process based on detailed two months field study and assessment conducted by the IE and funded by the SRTF.

The new project **"Supporting Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate" **aims to supply agricultural inputs and strengthen the support to small and medium vegetable producers in order to increase the confidence and commitment of farmers to invest in open-field vegetable production.

At a total budget of EUR 1.76 million, it is estimated that around 2,000 farmers and their families (about 12,000) beneficiaries will benefit from this project in Northern of Aleppo Governorate.

