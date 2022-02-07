The SRTF Approves Phase II of an Agriculture Project to Support Livestock Breeders in Six Local Councils in Norther Aleppo

Turkey- Monday, 7 February 2022 - The SRTF is pleased to announce the approval of phase II of the agriculture project “Supporting the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate” that builds on the success of the SRTF’s phase one project with the aim to continue to secure high-quality, affordable fodder and veterinary vaccines to farmers and their livestock in the Northern Aleppo governorate.

The project will support six local councils in regions that have been severely impacted by drought and where large concentrations of farmers cannot secure sufficient fodder for their livestock. The project will contribute towards sustaining the lives of livestock and the welfare of farmers who rely on their livestock for milk and meat production as their primary source of income.

To achieve its goals, the SRTF MU will provide consultancy and non-consultancy services, additionally it will procure and deliver 1,900 tons of feed supplements for dairy sheep and goats, 1,000 tons of feed supplements for dairy cattle, various types of vaccines, vaccine consumable accessories (gloves, masks, disposable syringes, etc.), one electronic balance (with a range of 1-100 kg), two portable belt conveyors, one mobile bag-sewing machine10 motorcycles and vehicle for transporting employees (9 passenger capacity).

The EUR 1.5 million budget project is expected to have a positive impact on the targeted areas, with the creation of employment opportunities for veterinarians, veterinarian assistants, and other workers associated with livestock and animal husbandry (e.g., livestock transportation, animal processing, meat distribution, etc.). In terms of beneficiaries, 11,500 livestock breeders will directly benefit from livestock vaccination campaigns ; of that number, 2,680 sheep and goat breeders with average ownership of 15 heads, and 1,368 cow breeders who own at least two cows, will receive feed supplement as well. Moreover, indirectly, the project will benefit 57,500 estimated family members of livestock breeders in the project area populated by an estimated 250,000 people.

