The SRTF approves a new project in Northern Aleppo and two interventions in Ar-Raqqa

Amman – Tuesday, July 06, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the approval of three new efforts in Northern Aleppo and Ar-Raqqa for a total budget of EUR 11.28 million. These newly approved efforts bring the SRTF’s total budget for projects to over EUR 192.2 million.

The first is the fifth phase of the multi-phase food security project, “Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate”. This next phase will continue to supply soft wheat, as well as additional bakery equipment to mitigate the bread supply crisis from low wheat crop yields and increased demand for bread. This project has a budget of EUR 7.8 million and will benefit an estimated 375,000 beneficiaries every month for eight months who will benefit from increased availability of affordable bread.

Additionally, the SRTF approved two interventions in Ar-Raqqa, one is a health intervention titled, “Supporting Health Services in Ar-Raqqa Governorate – Phase IV”. This intervention aims to sustain and improve comprehensive health care to the targeted community in Ar-Raqqa. This intervention will continue to provide health services to the seven primary health centers (PHCs) established in the previous three phases. It will also continue the services provided the COVID-19 specialized hospital. An estimated 82,744 people will directly benefit from the continued health services, in addition to 149,427 indirect beneficiaries. This intervention has a budget of EUR 1.7 million.

In addition to this health intervention, the SRTF also approved a new WASH intervention titled, “Rehabilitation of 3 Water Pump Stations in Ar-Raqqa Governorate”. This intervention, as noted in the title, will rehabilitate three water pump stations in Ar-Raqqa with the aim to provide reliable and potable water to communities in Ar-Raqqa governorate. This intervention expects to benefit around 207,536 people and has a budget of EUR 1.7 million.

