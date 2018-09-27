The SRTF Approves a Euro 3.4 Million Health Project in Northern Aleppo Countryside

Amman – Wednesday, 26 September 2018 - The SRTF announced the approval of a new project in the health sector, the “Support to Health Services in Northern Aleppo Countryside” today. The project aims to support the Implementing Entity (IE) to enhance essential health services provided in the northern countryside of Aleppo Governorate.

Through a series of civil works and deliveries, the SRTF will support the IE to revive the health sector in the targeted areas. This includes the rehabilitation of three hospitals and health centres, renovation of the IE’s Headquarters, reestablishment of an ambulance maintenance and parking facility, and establishment of two medical storage facilities. In addition to civil works, the rehabilitation will include the provision of medicines, medical consumables, as well as medical and operations equipment. The project will also provide six new fully-equipped ambulances and will repair four existing ambulances, of which two were provided by past SRTF interventions.

The project will provide training to the IE and its project staff in relevant areas. Moreover, the project will cover operational costs and salaries of medical staff as well as the emergency and ambulances staff, medical storage facility staff, and the health centre staff.

Worth EUR 3.4 million, the project expects to improve essential public health services and the institutional capacity of the IE in an area stressed by the large movements of IDPs from different areas in Syria. With an estimated duration of 24 months, the project will directly benefit over 80,000 patients in the targeted areas and will indirectly benefit over 400,000 people.

