The SRTF Approves a EUR2 million Emergency Response Plan (ERP) to Support Internally Displaced People in Northern Aleppo

Turkey - Wednesday, 23 February 2022 – The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) announced the approval of a EUR 2 million emergency response plan (ERP) to help alleviate the suffering of thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) in northern Aleppo. The ERP will be implemented in partnership and collaboration with the Syrian Interim Government (SIG) and the Assistance Coordination Unit (ACU) of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, that chairs the Steering Board of the SRTF.

The ERP is the SRTF's effort to support IDP men, women, and children living in informal non-camp settlements under extreme weather conditions.

The IDPs have already experienced heavy snowfall, snowstorms, and sub-zero temperatures that have had devastating effects on the local communities and especially harsh on these families. While snowfall has now subsided, freezing temperatures and heavy storms continue to cause damage enduring grave living situation in north of Aleppo Governorate.

Under this ERP, the SRTF will provide assistance consisting of 3,000 tents, 3,000 non-electrical heaters with heating materials for winter season for 4,000 families, and 8,000 food rations. Each food ration is meant to sustain a family of six for one month.

In terms of number of beneficiaries, 48,000 IDPs will benefit from the provided food rations, 18,000 IDPs will benefit from the provided tents, 18,000 IDPs will benefit from having heaters, and 24,000 IDPs will benefit from the heating materials provided for the winter season to 4,000 facilities. Delivery and implementation are expected to take place in the coming days; to be completed within a month time.

"An increasing number of displaced people are left in great need for food and shelter, and they require our immediate help," said the SIG Prime Minister a statement, Mr. Abdul Rahman Mustafa. "We are committed through the Syrian Interim Government (SIG's) ministries and directorates to providing the necessary assistance to meet the needs of our people." he said.

On his part, the SRTF Director-General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz released a statement saying: "The SRTF is grateful to its stakeholders to be able to fund this unique effort for a second time to help alleviate the suffering of thousands of IDP families who continue to endure the relentless pace and circumstances of displacement."

