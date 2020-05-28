The SRTF Approves EUR 5.3 Million Projects to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 in Syria

Amman – Wednesday, 27th May 2020 - The SRTF approved two health projects to support targeted communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for a total budget of EUR 5.3 Million today. The projects, namely; "Emergency Response for COVID-19 in Raqqa Governorate" and “Rehabilitation of a Medical Facility and Support for Two Health Facilities in Northern Aleppo” were advanced considering the lack of pandemic preparedness and fragile nature of the health systems in the targeted areas which put their population at high risk in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak. The newly approved efforts aim to strengthen the health systems with the essential medical support needed as indicated below.

Project activities in Ar-Raqqa Governorate will include: Rehabilitation works of existing medical facility; establishment of two quarantine centers and a laboratory unit, establishment of two community-based isolation centers in Ar-Raqqa, and high-level training for health staff on COVID-19 transmission and prevention, provisions of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health centers. An expected number of 51,276 beneficiaries will directly benefit from this project, while around 1,959,999 beneficiaries will benefit indirectly.

Activities of the second approved project in Northern Aleppo Governorate will include: Rehabilitation works of one existing medical facility for treatment of casualties; provision of medical equipment, medicines, and consumables; supply of essential implant devices for orthopedic treatments; support for the medical and administration staff for all proposed facilities: casualties treatment center, health center, IE staff, the establishment of a laboratory for COVID-19 patients and COVID-19 isolation and case management centers. The response to COVID-19 components under this project will complete the recently approved package to support a number of health facilities with required equipment, medication and consumables to prepare for possible outbreak of COVID-19 in the same targeted area.

An approximate 59,680 number of beneficiaries are expected to directly benefit from this 18-month duration project while indirectly around 335,400 are expected to benefit.

