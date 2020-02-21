The SRTF approves a EUR 3.8 million Emergency Response Plan to support internally displaced people in Northern Aleppo Governorate

Turkey - Friday, 21st February 2020 - The SRTF announced today that it has approved a series of actions under an emergency response plan (ERP) to help alleviate the suffering of thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) enduring grave living situation in Northern Aleppo Governorate.

The exceptional, one-time ERP effort is intended to assist IDPs who have sought safety in the open and who are enduring critical conditions as a result of that in Northwestern Syria. The plan aims to provide assistance to up to 50,000 IDPs providing them with tents, food rations, baby formula, non-food Items such as hygiene kits, blankets, and health kits for health service providers to ensure that IDPs have access to basic medications.

All measures will be taken to ensure the effective implementation of the plan which will be executed through local partners and in close communication and coordination with other actors responding to this crisis to ensure lack of duplication. Delivery and implementation are expected to take place in the coming days; to be completed within a month time.

The SRTF Director-General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz released a statement saying: “With this exceptional ERP, the SRTF stakeholders continue to demonstrate their commitment and their capacity to step up to help alleviate the suffering of Syrian people which is what we aspire to do and is at the core of our mandate.”

