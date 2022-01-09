The SRTF Announces the Successful Completion of An Agriculture Project in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Monday, 3 January 2022– The SRTF is pleased to announce the successful completion of its agriculture project "Support for the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate". The project, which was designed to enhance income generation opportunities for livestock farmers, strengthen the economic situations of the rural poor, and improve the food security situation in target areas, involved main activities including; increasing access to livestock fodder; improving supply of water for livestock herds; and, carrying out vaccination campaigns for preventive control of livestock diseases. The project completed its activities with great success with a EUR 3,7 million budget reaching 106% of its target audience and reported a surplus of EUR 807,365 which will be returned to the SRTF programmable funds.

In a survey about the efficacy of the vaccination campaign and feed supplementation delivered through the project, an average of 97% of the 407 respondents confirmed positive results having received timely, effective, and preventative vaccination services that helped them witness a reduction in the number of disease infections and livestock deaths. As for livestock fodder, most farmers agreed that feed supplementation both increased milk production and improved the quality of milk produced. Moreover, the respondents reported that the feed supplementation increased both the quantities of livestock meat produced and improved its quality.

Additionally, the interviewees also attested to the creation of new job opportunities (i.e., veterinarians, technicians, and workers) as well as contributed to the stabilization of the livestock breeders in general.

The primary beneficiaries of this intervention were the livestock farmers in targeted locations in Aleppo Governorate. With a project target of 22,300 farmers, the vaccination campaign was able to reach and benefit 23,723 unique farmers approximately 14% are women and 86% are men. Of those 23,723 direct beneficiaries, 12,613 farmers received feed supplements, 3,378 famers received fertilizer, 1,707 farmers received Alfalfa seeds, 1,695 farmers received barley seeds and 496 farmers received agrochemicals.

For more information on this project, please visit: Supporting the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate

For more information on the SRTF visit: http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact: communications@srtfund.org