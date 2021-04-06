The SRTF announces the successful completion of an agriculture intervention in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Monday, April 5, 2021 – The SRTF announced the successful completion of the third phase of its “Agricultural Support to Farmers” intervention under its “Filling the Void” (FtV) stabilization efforts in areas liberated from Daesh.

The intervention positively impacted the lives of 2,318 farmers, their families, and workers who were able to cultivate over 7,000 hectares of land in eight farmer cooperatives, increase profits and savings, improve business and livelihoods and increase access to markets to sell their crops.

The SRTF funded and delivered various agriculture inputs, equipment, and services under this intervention, including but not limited to, eight combine harvesters, 28 tractors, over 1,700 metric tons (MT) of high quality wheat seeds and over 1,700 metric tons (MT) of compound fertilizers, over 283,000 hessian sacks, and 2,318 personal protective equipment (PPE) to farmers and farmer cooperatives.

Additionally, the scope included crop spraying and harvesting services, as well as trainings on the safe use of agrochemicals. The project’s scope was completed on time and used less than 80% of the allocated budget. The surplus will be used for future projects in the SRTF’s effort and commitment to alleviating the suffering of Syrian people.

One farmer expressed her appreciation for the SRTF’s support that enabled her and her family to become independent, saying, “Five years ago, we could not plant our land; it was dead. We had to work for others [landowners] for a little amount of money. But now, after the [SRTF] support, we are able to plant our [own] lands and secure food.”

Another farmer shared his optimism about the future, stating, “I will be able to cultivate my land again after harvesting the crops this year and pay off the debt. And I will use the surplus to cultivate my land next year.”

In addition to its main agricultural support, the completed intervention successfully administered a vocational training workshop for 45 women in Ar-Raqqa who completed training and graduated as administrative assistants for the farmers’ cooperative administrative units (CAUs). These women assumed leading roles in the CAUs; providing important administrative and office support to serve and facilitate the annual work cycles of 15 cooperatives in different locations in the governorate.

In celebration of this completion of this intervention, the SRTF’s Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, stated, “This intervention has enhanced the livelihoods of households in the targeted communities and the surrounding areas which led to increased stabilization in Ar-Raqqa governorate. For the first time, farmers have planted high-quality pest-resistant wheat seeds using compound fertilizers and agri-chemicals, and were provided with the supplies needed to store their crops. Moreover, the effective engagement of women in administrative roles in the cooperatives have, in many ways, complemented the SRTF’s support cycle to agriculture cooperatives and greatly contributed to their efficiency. It has also empowered women to assume their roles as key players in rebuilding their communities after the liberation from Daesh.”

