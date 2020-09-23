The SRTF Announces Progress Made on Intervention “Supporting the Restoration of Aquaculture in Ar-Raqqa – Phase I”

Ar-Raqqa– Tuesday, 22nd September 2020 - The SRTF is pleased to provide an update on the progress for its current intervention, “Supporting the Restoration of Aquaculture in Ar-Raqqa – Phase I”. In the past two months, the implementing partner finalized filling selection criteria forms for 24 fishponds and conducted technical assessments of the water and soil validity of each pond. Following this, seven fishpond owners were identified and procurement started for the necessary items for installation including fingerling fish, ventilation systems, and water pumps.

In addition to the progress described above, Cash-for-Work (CfW) activity started and 51 workers were contracted to clear the fishpond sites from debris and weeds.

This intervention aims to restore fish production in seven local communities in Ar-Raqqa. Through the restoration of fishponds, the SRTF’s goal is to improve livelihoods and food security, as well as access to income for the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) communities. So far, 58 beneficiaries have directly benefitted from this intervention, as well as 338 indirect beneficiaries. This intervention has a budget of EUR 785,000 and is expected to benefit 1,194 fish farmers and workers, as well as a community of 110,000 people.

