The SRTF Announces Progress in Civil Works to Expand Health Services in Aleppo

**Turkey – Tuesday, June 1, 2021- **The SRTF management unit (MU) announced further progress in the civil works currently carried out under its health project “Rehabilitation of a Medical Facility and Support for Two Health Facilities in Northern Aleppo”. The civil works include the rehabilitation and expansion of a pre-existing medical center that includes 30 beds and a fully equipped 15-bed ICU section specialized in the treatment of positive COVID-19 cases. The civil works also include the renovation and expansion of a specialized treatment center with 33 bed capacity to treat different burn injuries.

With an estimated budget of EUR 3.3 million and a 18 month duration, the SRTF aims to rehabilitate an existing medical facility and secure provisions of essential medical equipment, consumables, and supplies to equip it to offer centralized treatment to civilian casualties caused from burns, disfigurement, loss of body limbs caused by explosives and to support vulnerable communities and safeguard them against the spread of the highly infectious virus COVID-19 through equipped health facilities and isolation centers. The project is expected to benefit 59,680 patients directly and around 335,400 beneficiaries indirectly.

