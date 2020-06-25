The SRTF Announces a New Wheat Delivery to Phase III of its Project in the North of Aleppo Governorate

Turkey - Wednesday, June 24th 2020 – As part of its project: " Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate-Phase III", the SRTF’s Management Unit (MU) began a series of soft wheat deliveries to its project’s implementing entity (IE) today. The first shipment, which was tested for compliance with international standards last week, will include a total of 5,000 tons of soft wheat out of 15,000 tons in total which will be delivered by the end of Phase III of this project.

Through these efforts, the SRTF continues to work to enhance Food Security in Northern Aleppo by building mills & bakeries and securing their operational requirements in order to enhance the shortage of raw materials and to ensure the continuity of bread production at affordable prices for residents in targeted areas.

Within the third phase of this project, with an estimated total cost of EUR 4.4 million, around 400,000 beneficiaries will benefit on a monthly basis of which most are women, children and internally displaced people (IDPs). The project will also provide employment opportunities for about 2,500 people working in various services related to the food security sector.

