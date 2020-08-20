The SRTF Announces the Delivery of Medical Equipment & Consumables to Combat the Spread of COVID-19 in Ar-Raqqa Governorate

Ar-Raqqa - Wednesday, August 19th 2020 **- Today, as part of the SRTF's intervention, "Emergency Response for COVID-19 in Ar-Raqqa**", the SRTF announced the delivery of medical and laboratory equipment to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the governorate. The delivery included 20 artificial respirators with beds, as well as 140 medical beds and associated supplies, a laboratory analysis device, and other laboratory equipment and supplies. Additionally, medicines, sterilization materials, and personal protective equipment were delivered. Intervention activities are ongoing with rehabilitation works in a major hospital and the establishment of four community isolation centers, as well as seven examination and temporary isolation points that will be operational during the next few days.\ With a total budget of EUR 2,024 million, the SRTF seeks to support health service providers with the equipment and medical staff needed to confront the threat of the spread of COVID-19. This intervention is expected to directly benefit about 51,276 patients and positively affect the lives of about 1,950,000 residents of the targeted communities in Ar-Raqqa Governorate.

For information about the project, please visit:

Emergency Response for Covid-19 in Ar-Raqqa

For further information on the SRTF, please see:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org