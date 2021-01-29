The SRTF Announces the Completion of One of its Largest Food Security Projects Benefitting Over 400,000 Beneficiaries Every Month

Turkey – Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Today, the SRTF is extremely proud to announce that its nearly four-year food security project, “Enhancing Food Security of Aleppo and Idleb Governorates”, has successfully completed and closed. This is the largest project that the SRTF completed with a total budget of over EUR 13.7 million, and one of its most impactful. Over the past four years, the SRTF, in collaboration with the implementing entity (IE), worked to enhance the overall food security situation in Northern Syria through the supply and establishment of two milling plants, the supply of two mobile flour mills, wheat and flour laboratory equipment, forklifts and belt conveyors, and twenty thousand tons of soft wheat.

In addition to these supplies, this project enhanced food security through the provision of required inputs for the safe storage and transport of wheat and flour including hessian sacks for wheat and polypropylene sacks for flour, as well as provided operational costs for flour mills in addition to technical training for the installation, maintenance, and operation of the supplied equipment.

As a result of the SRTF’s efforts, an average of 404,000 Syrians received bread every month, which is 188% above the project’s initial target beneficiaries.

In the last four years, over 72,000 tons of flour were dispatched from the SRTF-supplied and supported flour mills to 214 bakeries in the targeted communities who were able to produce the necessary amount of bread to support this significant number of beneficiaries at a reasonable cost. Furthermore, over two million hessian sacks were distributed to over 12,700 farmers to store and protect their harvest. The project’s goal to improve flour quality and availability for bread producers and reduce costs for consumers was also achieved with 84% of consumers stating that they were satisfied with the bread quality, while 99% stated that they waited less than an hour to receive bread. Additionally, over 97% of the surveyed consumers stated that bread is always available.

Finally, this project achieved these positive results and still came under budget. The surplus funds under this project were used to provide assistance to 50,000 Internally Displaced People (IDPs). The assistance to the IDPs included 1,596 tents, 29,965 blankets, 31,002 food rations, 12,749 hygiene kits, and 4 medication kits.

The SRTF’s Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, acknowledged this project’s completion as “A triumph for the Syrian people and food security in Northern Syria. The hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries of this project reaffirm the SRTF’s existence and sets a precedent for future projects.”

