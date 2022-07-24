The SRTF Announces the Approval of Two New Agriculture Projects in Syria

Amman – Sunday, 24 July 2022 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the approval of two new Agriculture projects for a total budget of EUR 6 million, today. The projects will be implemented in the North and Northeast of Syria, namely; “Mechanization and Training Centers for Agricultural Equipment in Ar-Raqqa – Phase III” and “Support Farmers for the Production of Wheat and Vegetable Crops in Northern Aleppo”.

With a total budget of EUR 3,073 million, Phase III of the mechanization project (MTCs) builds on the accomplishments of two previously successful interventions under the Stabilisation Programme in Ar-Raqqa and aims to introduce technical advisory services to the farmers’ cooperatives in nine villages in Ar-Raqqa governorate. It will provide operational, maintenance, and management training to the cooperatives for efficient and safe operation of the agricultural machinery supplied by SRTF as well as maintenance of these machinery at the nine mechanization centers that will be constructed for the targeted Cooperatives. It will also introduce training workshops for members of the Cooperatives in equipment maintenance, mechanization practices, as well as climate-smart irrigation and agriculture awareness trainings including compliance with Pesticide Evaluation Report and Safer Use Action Plan (PERSUAP).

Around 500 farmers will receive mechanization services plus all the farmers in the nine targets communities and the adjacent communities will have access to the newly built MTCs to positively benefit from the organized and effective planning in agricultural mechanization services provided through this intervention.

The second project; “Support Farmers for the Production of Wheat and Vegetable Crops in Northern Aleppo” aims to support small and medium-scale farmers by improving and expanding their wheat and vegetable crop production in Northern Aleppo. Additionally, it will implement training seminars for farmers and rehabilitate the agricultural sectors in the targeted areas. In terms of beneficiaries, the EUR 3 million budget project will benefit 4,000 farmers directly, and 20,000 of their family members; a total of 24,000 beneficiaries. Indirectly, the project will benefit the rural and urban population of Northern Aleppo by enhancing food security. An estimated 12,000 mt of wheat will be produced, the produced wheat will be milled and is expected to directly benefit 95,000 people/month for 12 month.

