The SRTF Announced the Successful Completion of Phase I of its “Agricultural Support to Farmers” Intervention Today

Raqqa–Monday 1 July 2019

The SRTF announced the successful completion of Phase I of its “Agricultural Support to Farmers” intervention as part of its “Filling the Void” stabilization effort in areas liberated from Daesh with notable results today.

The completed intervention is the first of three phases that are approved and implemented by the SRTF in Raqqa governorate targeting 12500 farmers farming 8000 hectares in 12 communities and included the delivery and distribution of main agriculture inputs that allowed targeted farmers to cultivate their lands and yield a bountiful harvest of around 2.6 mt per hectare as a result. “We have witnessed a good harvesting season this year with great yields. We are finally doing well financially with no outstanding debts. We thank God and the SRTF for this.” shared a lady farmer living in Raqqa.

Phase I of the project also included the rehabilitation of two steel bridges which was greatly welcomed by farmers and community members who commented: “These bridges made our lives so much easier saving us the trouble of driving up 10 Kilometers at times to cross from the west to the east side. Our whole community is grateful.”

The SRTF Director General Eng. Hani Khabbaz shared an optimistic outlook saying: “the agriculture stabilization interventions in Raqqa that started a year ago, are paying dividends now. The high-quality inputs and equipment and the holistic approach in providing support to farmers has allowed high yield of 2.6mt of wheat per hectare, this is an increase from the average yields in the years 2014 which was around 2.4 mt per hectare. We are working on restoring the production of the Syrian wheat varieties sham 6 and Duma 1 which provides livelihood to the farmers in the targeted communities and contributes to the food security.”

For more information on this project please Watch Video