01 Jul 2019

The SRTF Announced the Successful Completion of Phase I of its “Agricultural Support to Farmers” Intervention Today

Report
from Syria Recovery Trust Fund
Published on 01 Jul 2019

Raqqa–Monday 1 July 2019

The SRTF announced the successful completion of Phase I of its “Agricultural Support to Farmers” intervention as part of its “Filling the Void” stabilization effort in areas liberated from Daesh with notable results today.

The completed intervention is the first of three phases that are approved and implemented by the SRTF in Raqqa governorate targeting 12500 farmers farming 8000 hectares in 12 communities and included the delivery and distribution of main agriculture inputs that allowed targeted farmers to cultivate their lands and yield a bountiful harvest of around 2.6 mt per hectare as a result. “We have witnessed a good harvesting season this year with great yields. We are finally doing well financially with no outstanding debts. We thank God and the SRTF for this.” shared a lady farmer living in Raqqa.

Phase I of the project also included the rehabilitation of two steel bridges which was greatly welcomed by farmers and community members who commented: “These bridges made our lives so much easier saving us the trouble of driving up 10 Kilometers at times to cross from the west to the east side. Our whole community is grateful.”

The SRTF Director General Eng. Hani Khabbaz shared an optimistic outlook saying: “the agriculture stabilization interventions in Raqqa that started a year ago, are paying dividends now. The high-quality inputs and equipment and the holistic approach in providing support to farmers has allowed high yield of 2.6mt of wheat per hectare, this is an increase from the average yields in the years 2014 which was around 2.4 mt per hectare. We are working on restoring the production of the Syrian wheat varieties sham 6 and Duma 1 which provides livelihood to the farmers in the targeted communities and contributes to the food security.”

For more information on this project please Watch Video

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.