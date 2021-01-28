The SRTF Announced Results of its Efforts to Combat the Spread of COVID-19 in 2020

Amman – Wednesday, January 27, 2021 - Since the onset of COVID-19 in Syria, the SRTF approved and allocated EUR 8 million to respond to the growing pandemic inside Syria. These allocated funds went to two emergency interventions in Northeastern Syria, a health project in northern Aleppo, and the Emergency Response Plan (ERP); all with the goal to mitigate the spread of this highly infectious virus.

Most recently, an SRTF-funded health project in Northern Aleppo received critical COVID-19 supplies including much-needed ventilators, ICU beds, oxygen concentrators, monitors, and syringe infusion pumps. The funds for this project will also be used to establish a laboratory for epidemiological tests, as well as an isolation and case management centre. Additionally, the SRTF is funding the rehabilitation of a medical center and two health facilities, as well as a fully equipped COVID-19 lab at a total of EUR 3.3 million which is expected to benefit around 59,680 patients directly. The communities that received these life-saving supplies include many internally displaced people (IDPs) in Northern Aleppo as part of the ERP with a total of EUR 3.8 million, which will directly benefit 50,000 IDPs in the targeted area of Aleppo Governorate.

Furthermore, the SRTF implemented two emergency interventions in Ar-Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor for a total of EUR 3.7 million. So far, the SRTF established a specialized treatment centre for severe COVID-19 cases, as well as two community isolation centres (CICs) for patients with mild symptoms in Ar-Raqqa.

The emergency intervention in Ar-Raqqa received crucial medical and laboratory equipment including medical beds and associated supplies and artificial respirators with beds, which have helped hundreds of COVID-19 in-hospital patients, so far. Furthermore, the SRTF funded screening centres in front of a number of primary healthcare centres, hospitals, and CICs. In an effort to protect the dedicated healthcare workers at the treatment centres and CICs, the SRTF has provided them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as goggles, surgical masks, hand disinfectants, gloves, and coats. In total, more than 200,000 medical consultations were provided to beneficiaries, and over 51,000 patients are expected to directly benefit from this intervention.

The intervention in Deir Ez-Zor is currently being implemented, and the 140-bed hospital is expected to be ready in early 2021. The hospital will be fully equipped with two 24/7 ambulances, medications, PPE, and contain an ICU with 10 ventilators. Furthermore, the IE will recruit over 60 healthcare professionals to work in the hospital complex. This intervention in Deir Ez-Zor is equipped to accommodate 1,120 patients at any given time and is expected to directly benefit around 630,000 individuals, including IDPs.

In discussing the impact of the SRTF's COVID-19 responses, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, Director General, stated, “the SRTF’s continued support and tireless work of the SRTF teams and partners have resulted in the establishment of life-saving COVID-19 structures that will undoubtedly continue to serve its communities for the duration of this pandemic.”

