The SRTF and UNDP Syria Announce Significant Progress with an Agriculture Project in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) and the United Nations Development Programme in Syria (UNDP) announced significant progress made under the “Rehabilitation of Pumping Station and Channels in Ar-Raqqa” project.

The project, worth EUR 764,000, aims to rehabilitate the pumping station and around 8.7km of the connected irrigation and field channels in Ar-Raqqa. In addition, 13.9km of agricultural drains will be cleaned in six villages, and 2.8km of the blocked seasonal rainfall watercourse will be reopened.

The progress, which was done around the project’s main activities, included the completion of 60% of the rehabilitation works at the pumping station and irrigation channels. Seventy-five percent of the agricultural drains were also cleaned and 60% of the cleaning and reopening of a seasonal rainfall watercourse was completed.

Furthermore, the project will directly benefit 300 farmers (2,100 family members) over the period of 12 months, including post-delivery monitoring. Additionally, around 18,760 people residing in the area will benefit from the agricultural land's reactivation and the drainage system's improvement.

The project will improve the socio-economic conditions of the area residents and support stability and food security by creating job opportunities, increasing returns, maintaining soil fertility and preventing the spread of salinity. It will also reactivate the cultivation of 848 hectares of agricultural land and improve the agricultural drainage system, thereby increasing agricultural productivity and reducing salinisation in the area.

For more information about the project, visit:

Rehabilitation of Pumping Station and Channels in Ar-Raqqa

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org