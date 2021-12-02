The SRTF and UNDP Announce New Partnership to Support the Agriculture Sector in Ar-Raqqa

Amman - The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced on 08 November a EUR 763,910 collaboration to support the rehabilitation of a pumping station and related channels in Ar-Raqqa.

Thanks to SRTF funding, the project will improve the social and economic conditions of the population in the targeted locations and support stability and food security of local communities through reclaiming land for agricultural investments, increasing agricultural returns, creating job opportunities, maintaining soil integrity and fertility, and preventing salinity spread. A technical assessment of the current situation on the ground will be carried out prior to rehabilitation works.

On this occasion, Ms Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative highlighted the importance of this unique intervention with the Syria Recovery Trust Fund in supporting vulnerable farmers and rural communities safeguard their livelihoods in the face of multiple challenges and collective hardships. “Such efforts build on a common agenda and contribute to self-reliance and longer-term recovery for local communities,” she added.

The project, which will be implemented over a 12-month period, is expected to benefit approximately 300 local farmers and their families who are utilizing the existing irrigation system, and the residents of two sub-districts. Moreover, approximately 18,760 people will benefit through reactivating an area of 848 hectares of agricultural land and improving the agricultural drainage system across six villages in Ar-Raqqa. The targeted population will also benefit from the rehabilitation of one pumping station and around 8.7km of agricultural canals, the cleaning of 13.9 km of drainage and 2.8 km of valleys and the reopening of one seasonal rainfall watercourse.

SRTF’s Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, hailed the news of the new partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with UNDP. This agriculture intervention will harness the expertise and knowledge of two organizations known for their capabilities to work closely with local communities and will enable the targeted communities to play an active role in their own recovery and stability.”

It is worth noting that UNDP has been serving in Syria since 1975 and has extensive capacity to deliver early recovery and development assistance, as well as projects directly or through partners. This long experience with the local community has provided it with the advantage and flexibility to achieve results and overcome potential implementation challenges on the ground.

