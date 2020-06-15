The SRTF Allocates EUR 8 Million to Projects in Response to COVID-19‬ in Three Governorates in Syria

Amman - Sunday, June 14th 2020 - The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) has approved EUR 6.3 million to strengthen the response capacities of public health systems and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Aleppo and Ar-Raqqa Governorates. Additionally, the SRTF is finalizing a project with a similar scope to be implemented in Deir ez-Zor Governorate for EUR 1.7 million. The pandemic took the world by surprise, presenting unexpected health risks and challenges to which many health systems globally were not prepared to handle. The Fund took decisive action to safeguard vulnerable communities in Syria, including internally displaced people (IDPs) already suffering harsh circumstances in the north of the country.

To that end, the SRTF initially approved an emergency response package to Northern Aleppo for around EUR 1 million. The package included medical equipment such as ventilators, oxygen generators, ICU beds, isolation and quarantine tents, medication, and medical consumables for three months, as well as PPE for medical staff. Additionally, the package included hygiene kits and tents to support IDPs in the targeted communities.

Moreover, the SRTF approved two health projects with a total budget of EUR 5.3 million to support and strengthen the health care systems in Ar-Raqqa Governorate and in Northern of Aleppo Governorate and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Activities under these projects include rehabilitation works of a medical facility, establishing community-based isolation centers, provisions of personal protective equipment (PPE), establishing PCR laboratories and case management centers for patients. They also include medication and consumables necessary for the targeted health facilities. These two projects aim to reinforce and complete the COVID-19 response package that was approved to support health facilities in response to the possible COVID-19 outbreak in the targeted areas.

**“As we navigate the COVID-19 crises to safeguard communities at risk, we continue to advance SRTF’s recovery and stabilization efforts through various projects and activities to mitigate the risks and support health infrastructure in responding to the pandemic and safeguarding the lives of Syrians.” **The SRTF Director-General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz released in a statement.

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org