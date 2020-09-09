The SRTF Allocates EUR 1.2 million to Launch Phase III of a Health Intervention in Ar-Raqqa

Amman- Tuesday, 8th September 2020- Today, the SRTF announced the approval of a third phase of its health intervention, “Extension of Medical Services for Rural Communities in Ar-Raqqa Governorate - Phase III” with a total budget of EUR 1.2 million. This extension is an important step toward sustaining and improving access to comprehensive health care services that were introduced in the first two phases of this intervention successfully impacting 140,000 beneficiaries to date.

Phase III will focus on maintaining the existing seven Public Health Centers (PHC), as well as the ambulances that were provided and set-up during the first two phases of the intervention. The equipped health centers will continue to provide advanced health services to targeted communities and will work on improving public health through various community awareness activities within the coming six months.

This intervention is expected to benefit an additional 81,000 beneficiaries throughout the seven rural communities and surrounding areas.

For further information on the project, please see:

Provision of PHC Services and Clean Water Supply for Rural Communities – Phase I

Provision of PHC Services and Clean Water Supply for Rural Communities – Phase II

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:communications@srtfund.org