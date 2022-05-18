An SRTF Agriculture Project Receives Two Portable Belt conveyors in Northern Aleppo

Turkey - Wednesday, 18 May 2022- The SRTF's agriculture Project "Support for the Recovery of Livestock Production Within Northern Aleppo (Phase II)" received two portable belt conveyors today.

These will be used to facilitate the transportation and storage of feed sacks in warehouses and in the process of loading and unloading of feed from trucks.

Under this intervention, vaccination campaigns will support and benefit around 11,500 livestock breeders directly. Moreover, around 2,680 sheep and goat breeders will receive feed supplement to the benefit of 1,368 cow breeders.

In addition to the aforementioned number of direct beneficiaries, the EUR 1.5 million project is expected to benefit an estimated 57,500 of family members of livestock breeders in the project area populated by around 250,000 people.

