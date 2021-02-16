An SRTF Agriculture Project Receives Two Electrical Generators

Turkey -- Monday, February 15, 2021 -- The SRTF's agriculture project, "Agriculture Support to Farmers in Northern Aleppo", received two electrical generators today. The delivered generators will provide electricity to the implementing entity's (IE) warehouses and offices that are used for administrative work and the storage of project goods. These electrical generators will provide around 80 of the IE's employees with access to stable electricity so that they are able to continue their impactful work supporting farmers under this project.

This agriculture project aims to provide agriculture inputs to farmers in Northern Aleppo to promote agriculture production and sector rehabilitation. In addition to these electrical generators, this project has received hessian sacks, chemical fertilizers, motorbikes, tractors, and more, so far.

This project has a budget of EUR 2.4 million and aims to achieve 1,500 self-managed crop farms, 7,500 households with improved access to agriculture inputs, and at least 37,500 indirect beneficiaries, as well as 500 people trained in efficient field crop production practices.

For further information on the project, please see:

Agriculture Support to Farmers in Northern Aleppo

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org