An SRTF Agriculture Project Receives Office Furniture in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Monday, 13 December 2021 – The SRTF’s agriculture project, “Cold Storage Facility for Perishable Crops in Aleppo - Phase I”, received a delivery of office furniture to support implementing entity (IE) staff working in the cold storage facility. The delivery was delivered to the IE in Northern Aleppo today.

The delivery consisted of three office desks, one office desk with drawers (L Shaped), six tea tables, four swivel armed chairs, ten visitor chairs, one hot/cold water dispenser, and one file cabinet.

With a total budget of EUR 1 million, this project aims to improve the livelihoods of 3,000 potato farmers in Northern Aleppo by rehabilitating a building with 10 cold storage rooms and supplying the necessary equipment, such as the forklifts, to ensure the sustainability of perishable vegetables. The project will indirectly benefit around 15,000 agricultural workers and around 500 people will benefit from trading activities at the cold storage facilities.

