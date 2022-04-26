An SRTF Agriculture Project Receives its First Lot of Immunization Vaccines for Livestock

**Deir ez-Zor -- Tuesday, 26 April 2022 -- ****The SRTF's second phase of its agriculture project "****Support for the Recovery of Livestock Production Within Northern Aleppo" **announced receiving the first lot of vaccines that will be applied in the upcoming livestock vaccination campaign.

The delivery contains three vaccines, namely, 288,000 doses of enterotoxaemia vaccine for sheep & goats, 6,600 doses of enterotoxaemia vaccine for calves and cows, and 4,600 doses of vaccine against lumpy skin disease in cattle that will be applied to the livestock to protect them from enterotoxaemia disease in sheep/ goats and cows. In contrast, the Lumpy skin disease vaccines will be used for cattle in Northern Syria.

This is project has a budget of 1.5 million budget and is expected to directly benefit 11,500 livestock breeders whose livestock will receive vaccination. Of that number, 2,680 sheep and goat breeders with average ownership of 15 heads, and 1,368 cow breeders who own at least two cows, will receive feed supplement as well. Indirectly, the project will benefit 57,500 estimated family members of livestock breeders in the project area populated by an estimated 250,000 people.

