An SRTF agriculture project receives feed supplements

Türkiye - Thursday, 15 August 2022 - The SRTF’s agriculture project “Support for the Recovery of Livestock Production Within Northern Aleppo - Phase II” received 1,900 MT of feed supplements intended for sheep and goats.

The feed supplements aim to support 2,680 sheep and goat breeders – with an average ownership of 15 heads per breeder – to increase sheep and goat milk production given that feed prices can be high when available.

This project has a budget of Euros 1.5 million and is expected to directly benefit 11,500 livestock breeders whose livestock will receive vaccination and feed supplements. Indirectly, the project will benefit 57,500 estimated family members of livestock breeders in the project area populated by an estimated 250,000 people.

