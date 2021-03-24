An SRTF Agriculture Project Receives Delivery of Vegetable Inputs

Turkey – Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – The SRTF’s ongoing agriculture project, “Support of Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo”, received a delivery containing 27,800 vegetable crates and 175,000 vegetable PE bags. These items were distributed to 2,000 farmers that will fill the crates and bags with their vegetables and easily transport them to the wholesale market.

This project focuses on stimulating vegetable production in Northern Aleppo, which has been severely impacted due to the conflict. In order to revitalize this sector, this project is supplying necessary agricultural inputs and strengthening overall support to 11 farming communities. This project has a budget of EUR 1.76 and will improve economic conditions in the targeted communities.

