An SRTF Agriculture Project Receives a Batch of Livestock Vaccination Accessories in Aleppo

Türkiye – Thursday, 18 May 2022 – The SRTF agriculture project; "Support for the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo -Phase II" received a batch of livestock vaccination accessories today.

The delivery consisted of 15 pieces of automatic injection vaccine guns, 10,000 plastic disposable syringes, 2000 automatic syringes needles, 75 boxes of disposable glove box (100 Pcs each), 20 ice box to carry cooled vaccines, 30 pairs of winter rubber boots, 15 liters of iodine, 30 liters of ethyl alcohol, 20 plastic liquid dispensers and 20 lab coats.

Under this intervention, around 288,000 sheep & goats and 5600 calves & cows will benefit from the vaccination campaigns which will support and benefit around 11,500 livestock breeders directly. Moreover, around 2,680 sheep and goat breeders will receive feed supplement to the benefit of 1,368 cow breeders.

Indirectly, the EUR 1.5 million budget project is expected to benefit an estimated 57,500 of family members of livestock breeders in the project area populated by around 250,000 people.

For more information on this project, please visit:

Support for the Recovery of Livestock Production Within Northern Aleppo -Phase II

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org