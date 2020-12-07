SRTF Agriculture Project in Northern Aleppo Receives Two Pickup Trucks for Agricultural Deliveries

Turkey – Saturday, 6th December 2020 – The delivery of two pickup trucks took place today in northern Aleppo to an ongoing SRTF agriculture project, “Support of Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo”. The procured pickup trucks are for the implementing entity (IE) to deliver necessary agricultural inputs to the supported farmers such as fertilizer, seeds, plastic mulch, drip irrigation systems, vegetable crates, and more.

This project aims to build a foundation in the sector of vegetable production that encourages recovery and expansion, contributing to healthier economies in the communities of the region. The project will be implemented with the implementing entity (IE) and will focus on supplying agricultural inputs and strengthening support in farming services to small and medium vegetable producers in 11 targeted communities in northern Aleppo. At a total budget of EUR 1.76 million, around 2,000 farmers and their families are expected to benefit from this 18-month project.

For further information on the project, please see:

Support of Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:communications@srtfund.org