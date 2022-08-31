The SRTF Agriculture Project in Northern Aleppo Receives a Third Batch of Immunization Vaccines for Livestock

Türkiye – Wednesday, 31 August 2022 – The SRTF’s agriculture project “Support for the Recovery of Livestock Production Within Northern Aleppo- Phase II” announced receiving the third batch of livestock vaccines today.

The delivery consisted of 288.000 doses of enterotoxaemia vaccine for sheep & goats, and 6.600 doses of the same vaccine for calves and cows which will be applied to livestock in targeted locations in Northern Syria.

This is project has a budget of 1.5 million Euros and is expected to directly benefit 11,500 livestock breeders whose livestock will receive vaccination. Of that number, 2,680 sheep and goat breeders with average ownership of 15 heads, and 1,368 cow breeders who own at least two cows, will receive feed supplement as well.

Indirectly, the project will benefit 57,500 estimated family members of livestock breeders in the project area populated by an estimated 250,000 people.

