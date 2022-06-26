An SRTF Agriculture Project in Northern Aleppo Receives the Second Batch of Immunization Vaccines for Livestock

Türkiye – Sunday, 26 June 2022 – The SRTF’s agriculture project “Support for the Recovery of Livestock Production Within Northern Aleppo- Phase II” announced receiving a second batch of vaccines that will be applied in the upcoming livestock vaccination campaign in targeted areas.

The delivery consisted of 228,000 doses for sheep- Pox disease which will be applied in the second campaign in Northern Syria.

This is project has a budget of 1.5 million Euros and is expected to directly benefit 11,500 livestock breeders whose livestock will receive vaccination. Of that number, 2,680 sheep and goat breeders with average ownership of 15 heads, and 1,368 cow breeders who own at least two cows, will receive feed supplement as well.

Indirectly, the project will benefit 57,500 estimated family members of livestock breeders in the project area populated by an estimated 250,000 people