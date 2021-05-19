The SRTF Agriculture Project Makes Significant Progress on Project Activities

Turkey – Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – The SRTF’s project, “Cold Storage Facility for Perishable Crops in Northern Aleppo – Phase I” is pleased to report that significant progress has been made on this project’s activities. Around 90% of construction and civil works are completed for the cold storage facility that will enable farmers to store and protect their perishable crops. These works include the demolition and removal of walls, excavation works, installation of stone for cladding, provision of cement bricks and plastering, and the casting of concrete.

Additionally, around 60% of water and sanitation works are completed including the installation of drainage PVC pipes and sewer pipes. Furthermore, around 40% of electrical works are completed, as well as 35% of electro-mechanical works.

This project has a budget of EUR 1 million and aims to improve the livelihoods of 3,000 potato growers who will have access to enhanced cold storage facilities for their perishable vegetables. Additionally, 15,000 agriculture works and 54,500 people living in the targeted community will indirectly benefit from this project’s activities.

