The SRTF Agriculture Project Delivers 1000 Tons of Feed Supplements for Cattle in Northern Aleppo

Türkiye -- Tuesday, 28 June 2022 -- The SRTF announced the delivery of 1,000 MT of feed supplements to its agriculture project; "Support for the Recovery of Livestock Production Within Northern Aleppo (Phase II)", today.

The delivery is key to supporting livestock breeders to increase cows' milk production by providing them with essentials such as the feed supplements that are otherwise expensive in the market.

As part of this project's plan, around 288,000 sheep & goats and 5,600 calves & cows will benefit from the vaccination campaigns which will support and benefit around 11,500 livestock breeders directly. Moreover, around 2,680 sheep and goat breeders will receive feed supplement to the benefit of 1,368 cow breeders.

The EUR 1.5 million budget project is expected to directly benefit 11,500 livestock breeders whose livestock will receive vaccination. Of that number, 2,680 sheep and goat breeders with average ownership of 15 heads, and 1,368 cow breeders who own at least two cows, will receive feed supplement as well. Indirectly, the project will benefit 57,500 estimated family members of livestock breeders in the project area populated by an estimated 250,000 people.

