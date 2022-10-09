An SRTF Agriculture Intervention in Northeast Syria Receives 25 Tractors and Agricultural Equipment

Northeast Syria – Sunday, 9 October 2022 – The SRTF announced the delivery of tractors and agriculture equipment, under its agriculture intervention “Agriculture Support to Farmers in Ar-Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor Governorates – Phase VI”.

The delivery included 25 tractors, as well as offset disc harrows, a mobile grain trailer and a tipping trailer. These will be used in preparing the lands for the coming wheat planting season, as well as in farming activities.

This intervention aims to improve living conditions and food security by boosting cereal and crop production and enhancing local livelihoods in eight farming cooperatives across Ar-Raqqa and Deir-Ez-Zor governorates.

Today’s delivery is part of a series of deliveries of agricultural inputs providing seeds, pesticides, fertilisers among other consumables, to farmers who will be cultivating wheat, barely and vegetables. In addition to these deliveries, the intervention focuses on establishing Cooperative Administrative Units to boost the capacity of farming cooperatives, and on training 82 community members on how to operate and maintain the machinery delivered in order to ensure their maximum efficiency and production capacity.

With a budget estimate of EUR 6.6 million, this intervention aims to benefit around 2,400 local farmers directly, in addition to their families and associated workers by cultivating approximately 4,900 hectares of land, over a period of nine months (three for preparation and six for implementation).

