SRTF Agriculture Intervention Distributes Over 17,900 kg of Pesticides to Farmers in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – The fourth phase of the SRTF’s ongoing agriculture intervention, “Agriculture Support to Farmers in Ar-Raqqa”, received and distributed pesticides and personal protective equipment (PPE) to farmers in Ar-Raqqa. Today, 2,033 farmers in nine communities received a set of pesticides with associated PPE for their safe use. The distributed pesticides include herbicides to control broad leaf and grass weeds in cereals, insecticide, fungicide, and rodenticide. The total amount of pesticides distributed amounts to nearly 18,000 kg.

In addition to the pesticides, the farmers received PPE to help protect them when using the pesticides. The PPE includes coveralls, safety rubber gloves, safety glasses, spraying masks, rubber boots, and hand-pump sprayers/knapsacks.

These inputs are intended to enhance farming capacity and crop yield for farmers in Ar-Raqqa. The fourth phase of this intervention is continuing the work started in the previous phases and focuses on delivering agriculture inputs to farmers. This intervention has a budget of EUR 8.37 million and over 2,000 farmers are expected to benefit from this intervention’s activities.

For further information on the project, please see:

Agricultural Support to Farmers in Ar-Raqqa Governorate – Phase IV

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org