04 Jul 2018

Southern Syria Emergency: Supporting the Urgent Needs of Civilians Displaced

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 02 Jul 2018 View Original
Overview

As hostilities escalate in southern Syria, civilian deaths continue to be reported and tens of thousands of people have already been displaced. Reportedly, the majority of the displaced fled from eastern Dara’a governorate towards the Jordanian border, many of whom remain stranded in the desert area with little access to humanitarian assistance. Thousands of others have fled towards Quneitra governorate and others have reportedly fled to Syrian Government-controlled areas in As-Sweida governorate. Inside Syria, there will likely be five different modality settings in which the affected population could be reached: (i) Crossborder from Jordan; (ii) IDPs in collective shelter settings; (iii) IDPs and affected people in host communities; (iv) Syrians residing in areas that saw a recent shift of control; and, (v) cross-line operations for IDPs who remain in opposition-controlled areas. Overall planning scenarios suggest that up to 300,000 individuals could be displaced in south-west Syria, with up to 20,000 people possibly being given access to safety in Jordan.

